When you set your aspirations on this principle, money comes alone and in heaps
What is the key to entrepreneurship? Before answering this question I introduce myself: They know me as Don Koenigsegg ; In addition to being present in social networks, I have a degree in Business Administration, businessman and entrepreneur; I created my first business at age 15 and had endless successes as well as failures. At the age of 17 I had three very successful companies , I reached financial freedom before I reached the age of majority, however, I was doing business for profit and something always ended badly, I closed them due to lack of interest, carelessness or fraud from third parties.www.mysanantonio.com
Comments / 0