Pritzker signs seven bills related to Illinois service members

(Springfield, IL) — The state of Illinois is taking the first step toward punishing nearly two-dozen school districts for not having mask mandates in place. The Illinois State Board of Education yesterday placed 21 local school districts on probation. It’s the first step toward possibly losing their accreditation, losing millions in state money, and not being able to compete in high school or junior high sports. Governor JB Pritzker ordered all schools in the state to require masks for all kids when they return to school this month.