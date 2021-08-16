Shang-Chi Director Teases How This Ten Rings Connects to Iron Man

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will finally reveal the truth about the Mandarin, the head of the shadowy Ten Rings organization. The group is as old as the MCU itself, first appearing in the original Iron Man. Iron Man 3 mentions the Mandarin, though the villain in the film turns out to be a fraud. Later, it was implied that a true Mandarin does exist, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will attribute that title to Wenwu, Shang-Chi's father. Speaking to Fandango, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton explained the film's connection to Iron Man.