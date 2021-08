Does practicality inevitably lead to compromising on driving dynamics?. While browsing through brochures you come across a Mini Cooper. You’re considering buying a hatch and it’s one of the few cars the heart instantly gravitates towards. But you remember you also have a family. Keeping that in mind your wife hands you the brochure (it’s just website links now) to the Mazda 3. It looks nice, quite practical, has enough power and according to reports drives quite well too. But then you also realize the Cooper now comes with four doors and is now a car worth considering. That burning confusion has inevitably led you here.