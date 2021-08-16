Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Afghanistan

China looks forward to 'friendship' with Taliban but doesn’t recognize their rule — yet

By Jerry Dunleavy
Posted by 
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jxxru_0bT66HwI00


T he Chinese Communist Party said it looked forward to continuing its “friendship and cooperation” with Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover of nearly the entire country, although it stopped short of recognizing the militants as the legitimate rulers of the country.

The Taliban largely completed their swift sweep across Afghanistan on Sunday as they took the capital of Kabul amid a frenzied and chaotic U.S. evacuation of its embassy and its rush for the exit. The Chinese government held high-level meetings with Taliban leaders late last month, and Chinese officials and state-run media outlets signaled a growing acceptance of the Taliban’s takeover, which continued Monday.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Monday that China “respects the wishes and choices of the Afghan people” following the Taliban’s return to power nearly 20 years after it was ousted by the United States, following the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Hua said that China has “maintained contact and communication with the Taliban” in dodging whether China would recognize the legitimacy of the Taliban’s rule.

“China respects Afghan people’s right to decide their own destiny and future, and is willing to continue to develop friendship and cooperation with Afghanistan,” Hua said , adding , “Afghanistan’s Taliban has expressed many times a desire for good relations with China, with an expectation that China will take part in Afghanistan’s rebuilding and development process, and will not allow any forces to use Afghanistan’s soil to harm China. We welcome this.”

CHINA LIKELY TO RECOGNIZE TALIBAN AS AFGHAN RULERS

Suhail Shaheen, the spokesman for the Taliban, whose rule of the country in the 1990s and whose two decades of insurgent territorial control have been marked by brutality and repression, claimed this weekend that the Taliban would be holding talks aimed at an “open, inclusive, Islamic government.”

“China hopes that the Taliban will implement its previous vows to establish through negotiation an open and inclusive Islamic government and act responsibly to ensure the safety of Afghan citizens and foreign missions in Afghanistan,” Hua said . “China expects these statements to be implemented to ensure the situation in Afghanistan achieves a smooth transition, curbs all kinds of terrorist and criminal activities, and allows the Afghan people to be far away from war and to rebuild their beautiful homeland.”

Chaos continued at Hamid Karzai International Airport Monday as the U.S. attempted to evacuate U.S. personnel and approved Afghan allies, with the airport and the runway swamped by hundreds of Afghans attempting to flee the country.

The State Department and Pentagon released a joint statement Sunday night, saying, “Over the next 48 hours, we will have expanded our security presence to nearly 6,000 troops, with a mission focused solely on facilitating these efforts and will be taking over air traffic control.”

More than five dozen countries including the U.S. also issued a statement late Sunday calling on “all parties to respect and facilitate the safe and orderly departure of foreign nationals and Afghans who wish to leave the country” and arguing, “The Afghan people deserve to live in safety, security and dignity. We in the international community stand ready to assist them.”

China, along with Russia, Pakistan, and Iran, were not signatories.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in late July that China’s role in Afghanistan could be a positive one.

The Chinese Embassy in Afghanistan warned Chinese citizens in Afghanistan to leave the country at least twice back in June, but Hua tried to exude calm on Monday, saying the embassy was “operating as usual” and that while most Chinese nationals had returned to China, a few still remained, adding, “The embassy will keep in close contact with them. They are all safe now.”

Afghanistan’s ambassador to Beijing, Javid Ahmad Qaem, reportedly said Monday that he was not currently planning on leaving China to return to Afghanistan.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 16

WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
129K+
Followers
48K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Iran#Chinese Communist Party#Foreign Ministry#Taliban#Islamic#Afghans#The State Department#Pentagon#State#The Chinese Embassy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
Related
Public SafetyPeople

Daughter Describes Watching the Taliban Beat Mother to Death After She Said She Couldn't Cook for Them

"My mother told them, 'I am poor, how can I cook for you?' " the woman told CNN — so the Taliban "started beating her" As numerous Afghans seek safety from the rising Taliban in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a traumatized daughter is recounting how insurgency fighters beat her mother to death with AK-47s earlier this summer when she was unable to supply the group with food.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

US strikes Taliban and captured equipment in support of Afghan forces

(CNN) — The US military carried out two strikes against the Taliban overnight in support of Afghan forces in the Kandahar province, multiple defense officials said, targeting captured equipment. The military has retained the authority to carry out strikes in support of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF)...
MilitaryABC News

Taliban fighters executing surrendering troops, which could amount to war crimes, U.S. officials say

As Taliban forces advance on more provincial capitals, the U.S. is warning that its fighters are committing atrocities that could amount to war crimes. The State Department will also begin reducing its staff levels at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, due to the "evolving security situation," State Department Spokesman Ned Price said Thursday. To facilitate this decision, the Pentagon "will temporarily deploy additional personnel to Hamid Karzai International Airport."
PoliticsWashington Times

Does China want war?

China has been flexing its naval muscles around Taiwan. In April, a Chinese aircraft carrier battle group conducted a six-day training drill off the coast of Zhejiang Province in the East China Sea and near Taiwan. In July, Beijing announced it would hold another military drill off Zhejiang for two weeks in July and early August, with all ships from other countries barred from entering the designated training zone.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Former Taliban commander warns of ‘years’ of fighting, if Kabul seeks military solution to current conflict

A former Taliban commander has told The Independent there should be a negotiated settlement to the war currently raging in Afghanistan to prevent “years” of fighting. “The Taliban can win victory, we can see how much of the country they already control, the army and the police are throwing away their guns and the people are welcoming them,” Syed Mohammad Akbar Agha said from his home in Kabul.“But that would mean more fighting in Afghanistan for years, so we obviously need a negotiated government.”It was inevitable, the former Taliban commander maintained, that provinces in the south like Helmand will...
Public Safetydallassun.com

Advancing Taliban execute detainees in Afghanistan

New York [US], August 4 (ANI): An independent human rights organisation has said that Taliban forces advancing in Ghazni, Kandahar, and other Afghan provinces have summarily executed detained soldiers, police, and civilians with alleged ties to the Afghan government. In a report released on Wednesday, Human Rights Watch (HRW) informed...
AfghanistanPosted by
Indy100

Heartbreaking video of girl in Afghanistan becomes symbol of ‘shattered future’ under Taliban

An Afghan girl has voiced her despair at the world’s treatment of her country, as Taliban insurgents declare the country is under their control after a devastating sweep of power. A video of the girl, whose identity is unknown, was posted to Twitter on Friday by Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and activist.“We don’t count because we were born in Afghanistan,” the tearful girl laments in the clip. “I cannot help crying,” she adds. “No one cares about us. We’ll die slowly in history.”“We do not count because we were born in Afghanistan . . . We’ll die slowly...
WorldWashington Examiner

After Afghanistan disaster, Taiwan must go nuclear

The images of Afghans chasing an American C-130 plane at the Kabul airport and some plummeting to their deaths will sear the memory of a generation. President Joe Biden chose defeat. He and Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan signaled that the White House could turn its back on major non-NATO allies almost overnight. But they did more than that. When enemies moved to attack our allies, these officials preferred to blame the victims rather than reconsider the wisdom of their own policy choices. All U.S. allies should be aware: America does not have their back.

Comments / 16

Community Policy