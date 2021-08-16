Get a new look for Irish and early beta access when you preorder Battlefield 2042

A beta test for any game is generally a small portion of gameplay that players can experience repeatedly for as long as the test lasts. But when Turtle Rock Studios decided to open the Back 4 Blood beta doors to those of us lucky enough to be granted Early Access, what we found when loading it on the Xbox Series X was a decent-sized chunk of the game waiting to be explored. This test offered us two of the game’s PvE Acts — Act 1 and Act 4 — comprised of four missions each as well as three difficulty levels, although I can’t imagine there were many people playing on the hardest of difficulties. There was also a PvP mode called Swarm which tasked two teams of four players to go head-to-head in a battle for the longest survival time, with one team playing as the survivors, called Cleaners, and the other as the Ridden specials. Mixed in with the game modes were every weapon, five playable Cleaners, customisation cards, and the full camp experience that acts as the game’s main hub. It was quite the amount of content and only says good things about the state of the game’s development with only a few short months left until release.