Get a new look for Irish and early beta access when you preorder Battlefield 2042

By Tom West
trueachievements.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreordering Battlefield 2042 will net you access to the early open beta and unlock the ‘Irish Battle Hardened’ Legendary skin to use in-game when playing with the Kimble “Irish” Graves Specialist. Staff Sergeant Kimble Graves — or ‘Irish', as he is known as — was a member of the Tombstone...

