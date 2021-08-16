Morgantown man charged after Harrison County deputies find child porn on hard drives
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A Morgantown man has been charged after officers found materials depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct on several computer hard drives. On March 18, a search warrant was executed at the home in the Country Club area of Harrison County regarding an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) complaint that was initially made by Yahoo! Inc., according to court documents. The complaint reported that child sexual abuse material had been sent over email.www.wboy.com
