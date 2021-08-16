Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Ray Charles Is 2021’s Veterans Era Country Music Hall of Fame Inductee

By Angela Stefano
Posted by 
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nearly 60 years after his landmark Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music albums, Ray Charles is joining the Country Music Hall of Fame. The multi-genre icon, who died at the age of 73 in 2004, is 2021's Veterans Era inductee. Born in Albany, Ga., in 1930 and raised in...

hudsonvalleycountry.com

Comments / 0

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
488K+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Pete Drake
Person
Marty Stuart
Person
Hank Snow
Person
Dean Dillon
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
Ray Charles
Person
Eddie Bayers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#Music Business#Swing Time Records#Atlantic Records#Abc Paramount#The Civil Rights Movement#Modern Era#The Hall Of Fame#Cma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
The Bobby Bones Show

'It’s About Damn Time,' Wynonna Judd Says Of Country Hall Of Fame Induction

“It’s about damn time” that the Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. On Monday morning (August 16), country icon Reba McEntire hosted a live-streamed announcement via the Country Music Association. She revealed four artists included in the Class of 2021: Eddie Bayers, Ray Charles, Pete Drake and The Judds, mother-daughter duo Naomi and Wynonna.
MusicPosted by
Wide Open Country

Connie Smith Created 'The Cry of the Heart' With Hall of Fame-Level Talents [Interview]

When Marty Stuart gets officially enshrined in the Country Music Hall of Fame later this fall, he and Connie Smith will be the first living, married couple to share space in the museum's rotunda. To fact check that, let's weed out the usual suspects: AP and Sara Carter were divorced before there ever was a Hall of Fame, George Jones and Tammy Wynette split before both had their names called, June Carter Cash has yet to be inducted and Boudleaux Bryant died before he and his wife Felice were enshrined for their contributions to country songwriting.
MusicMic

The gay songwriters who secretly ruled the country charts are ready for the spotlight

Dianne Davidson had a major Nashville record deal starting when she was a teenager in 1970. With her bellowing voice, gutting, emotive lyrics, and folksy sensibility, Davidson didn’t have a problem getting country music’s doors to open wide for her — at first. Her career took off soon after moving to the country music industry hub from West Tennessee at seventeen to make music. Her songs were heavy on the raw sincerity and the folk-acoustic instrumentals that were popular in the ‘70s, combined with a gut-wrenching drift that was all her own. It was only natural to her to be real about everything: the industry was rewarding it, it seemed. Davidson was getting radio play, interviews, and glowing reviews for the four years that followed her debut. But buried in track eight of her highly anticipated fourth album was “Song About Georgia.” It was about her first love, another woman.
MusicKBOE Radio

THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

Today in 1972, Elvis Presley’s “Burnin’ Love” debuted on the charts. It was “the King’s” final top 10 hit, and his final gold single. In 1992, Travis Tritt recorded “Burnin’ Love” for the “Honeymoon In Vegas” film soundtrack. Today in 1978, Crystal Gayle topped the charts with the single, “Talking...
Door County, WIDoor County Pulse

The Creative Friendship of John Hiatt and The Jerry Douglas Band

In the fifth decade of an illustrious career, you might think John Hiatt had already done it all. An acclaimed Nashville recording artist in his own right, Hiatt’s songwriting credits include hits by Bob Dylan, Emmylou Harris, B.B. King, Willie Nelson, Bonnie Raitt, and many more. His lyrics and melodies have earned him a place in the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, a BMI Troubadour award, and a Lifetime Achievement in Songwriting designation from the Americana Music Association. Yet this August finds him excited about some career-firsts that the younger John would never have dreamed of.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

Remember the Indirect Feud Between Garth Brooks and Waylon Jennings?

When Garth Brooks rose to fame in the early '90s, he undeniably became the hottest new act in country music. Shortly after he debuted in mainstream country music, the singer-songwriter was releasing massive hits and headlining major arena tours. He was even inducted into the Grand Ole Opry just one year after the release of his debut album. Fans everywhere were clearly clamoring over the new country star, but not everyone was excited about Brooks' budding stardom.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Tom T. Hall: 10 Essential Songs

Tom T. Hall’s songwriting was as easygoing as his own demeanor. To listen to a Hall composition — whether he was the one singing it or artists like Jeannie C. Riley and Alan Jackson — was akin to hearing a story told by a friend you bumped into on the corner. Tom T. Hall, Country Music’s ‘Storyteller,’ Dead at 85 While many of today’s country artists like to sing about the small-town existence, Hall brought it to life in vivid color. Sometimes it made your heart ache, other times it made you smile. These are 10 of his best. “That’s How I Got...
Houston, TXviralhatch.com

Kenny Rogers’ fortune when he died

Kenny Rogers was a country music singer loved by people around the world and just a few hours after his death there were a lot of social media posts in his honour. Kenny worked hard for every penny he earned. Kenny Rogers was born in Houston, Texas, on August 21,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy