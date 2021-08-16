Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 1,342,510 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)
Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,618,381 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,342,510 shares during the period. Hudbay Minerals makes up approximately 1.5% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 6.35% of Hudbay Minerals worth $110,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com
