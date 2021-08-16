Cancel
Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 1,342,510 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

By Anthony Bellafiore
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLetko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,618,381 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,342,510 shares during the period. Hudbay Minerals makes up approximately 1.5% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 6.35% of Hudbay Minerals worth $110,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Target Price at $60.33

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.33.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Target Price at $106.00

Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 188 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cortland Associates Inc. MO Sells 856 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,189 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 8.7% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Visa were worth $83,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 392 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Brokers Set Expectations for Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Howmet Aerospace in a report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.37% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Declines By 14.2%

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 280,300 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 326,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $132.03 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,979,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424,184 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Exelon worth $132,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Short Interest Update

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 817,700 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Expands By 20.3%

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 618,400 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 514,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 227,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $66,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 712 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 4,134 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,160% compared to the typical volume of 328 put options. A number of analysts have recently commented on CS...
Michigan Statemodernreaders.com

State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.20 Million Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Down 7.1%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) shares traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.62. 55,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,817,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 819 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

