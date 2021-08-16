Cancel
Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLetko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 703,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 23,475 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $35,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,262 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 750 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 392 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Michigan Statemodernreaders.com

State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.20 Million Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.37% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $132.03 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,979,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424,184 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Exelon worth $132,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Brokers Set Expectations for Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Howmet Aerospace in a report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Declines By 14.2%

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 280,300 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 326,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 819 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $66,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 4,134 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,160% compared to the typical volume of 328 put options. A number of analysts have recently commented on CS...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 712 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Down 7.1%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) shares traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.62. 55,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,817,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) shares rose 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.09 and last traded at $20.09. Approximately 13,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 462,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.27. ERAS has...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Z-Work Acquisition (NASDAQ:ZWRK) Shares Down 0.2%

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 45,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Short Interest Down 20.3% in July

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 548,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Sells $384,538.25 in Stock

TWLO stock opened at $340.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of -76.27 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.23 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.84.
Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

