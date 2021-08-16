Cancel
Public Safety

Attorney General’s Office warns employees about “Boss Scam”

 4 days ago

A new scam alert has been issued by the Attorney General’s Office that attempts to trick employees into purchasing gift cards for who they think is their employer. The scam is called Boss Scam and happens when the scammer reaches out to the employee claiming there’s an urgent matter requiring the purchase of gift cards to give to a client. They use a text or email to convince the employer that it’s the employer. The scammer assures the employees that they will reimburse them later.

