Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,066 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 2.6% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $13,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Comments / 0

