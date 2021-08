As Ford Authority was the first to report earlier this week, the 2022 Ford Edge will be available exclusively with all-wheel drive across all trims, as the crossover will drop front-wheel drive as standard equipment. This change also raised another question, however – will the 2022 Lincoln Nautilus follow suit? However, it appears the answer is no, as Ford Authority has learned from sources familiar with the 2022 Lincoln Nautilus launch that the luxury crossover will still come with standard front-wheel drive in certain configurations.