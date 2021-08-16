Cancel
The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by One One Wealth Management LLC

By Emily Schoerning
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne One Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 0.9% of One One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. One One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

#Home Improvement#Asset Management#Sec#Morgan Stanley#Zacks Investment Research#Royal Bank Of Canada#Loop Capital#Credit Suisse Group#The Home Depot Inc
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 750 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Columbia Asset Management Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Columbia Asset Management trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,379 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 25,568 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.4% of Columbia Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 392 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $132.03 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,979,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424,184 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Exelon worth $132,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.37% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $66,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 819 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Michigan Statemodernreaders.com

State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.20 Million Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 712 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 4,134 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,160% compared to the typical volume of 328 put options. A number of analysts have recently commented on CS...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s share price rose 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.97 and last traded at $13.85. Approximately 27,858 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 360,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12. TBPH...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) shares rose 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.09 and last traded at $20.09. Approximately 13,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 462,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.27. ERAS has...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,233 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $15,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Z-Work Acquisition (NASDAQ:ZWRK) Shares Down 0.2%

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 45,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Adrian Adams Acquires 20,000 Shares of Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) Stock

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) CEO Adrian Adams bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $279,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,669.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) CEO Purchases $17,800.00 in Stock

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) CEO Nathan Mazurek bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $17,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jeffrey Stein Purchases 40,000 Shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Stock

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) CEO Jeffrey Stein bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,111 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

