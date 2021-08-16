Governor Walz Extends $100 Vaccine Reward Initiative
[ST. PAUL, MN] – Governor Tim Walz announced on Sunday that Minnesota is extending its $100 COVID-19 vaccination reward program by one week through August 22nd. According to the release, since August 4, 55,456 newly-vaccinated Minnesotans have submitted reward requests. The state’s weekly first dose vaccination rate has increased 129% over the last month, helping the state solidify its position a national leader in vaccinations and reach its initial goal of vaccinating 70% of those 16 years of age and older.lptv.org
