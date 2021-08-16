Governor Walz Extends $100 Vaccine Reward Initiative

Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey is using federal virus relief funds as a carrot to convince schools not to protect children from getting infected with Covid-19. This week, Ducey set up a $163 million school grant program that will only go to schools that have not instituted a mask mandate, as districts across the state are set to defy new legislature that was signed into law by the governor prohibiting mask requirements in schools. “Parents are in the driver’s seat, and it’s their right to make decisions that best fit the needs of their children. Safety recommendations are welcomed and encouraged —...