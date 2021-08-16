Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Buys 400 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)
Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 1.2% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com
