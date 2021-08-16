Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Update

By Dee Baugher
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the July 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Short Interest#Igi#Igi#Stifel Financial Corp#Royal Bank Of Canada#News Ratings#Free Daily
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Short Interest Update

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,170,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 20,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Short Interest Update

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,120,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 5,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Short Interest Update

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 444,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Short Interest Update

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 376,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 392 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.37% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $132.03 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,979,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424,184 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Exelon worth $132,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Michigan Statemodernreaders.com

State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.20 Million Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Short Interest Update

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 7,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 712 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 819 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Short Interest Update

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 817,700 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Short Interest Update

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,570,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 14,110,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Down 7.1%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) shares traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.62. 55,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,817,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) shares rose 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.09 and last traded at $20.09. Approximately 13,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 462,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.27. ERAS has...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 4,134 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,160% compared to the typical volume of 328 put options. A number of analysts have recently commented on CS...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $66,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brian L. Libman Acquires 25,287 Shares of Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Stock

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Director Brian L. Libman bought 25,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $130,480.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,287 shares in the company, valued at $130,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Comments / 0

Community Policy