BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites release date revealed
BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites will be available on PC and consoles from September 9th, publisher Ziggurat Interactive and developer WayForward have announced. The upcoming remaster of the 2011 title features improved visuals, higher-resolution character sprites, support for up to 4K displays, and new voice acting from original cast members Laura Bailey and Troy Baker. In addition to these improvements, WayForward is offering players a choice between new rebalanced difficulty options and the game’s original difficulty.egmnow.com
