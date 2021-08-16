BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites release date revealed

At long last, one of 2020's best games (according to both critics and fans alike) will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch platform in just a few short weeks. Specifically, that game in question happens to be Spelunky 2, which is the sequel to the smash-hit roguelike which first launched back in 2013. And if you haven't played the original Spelunky for yourself prior to the release of this sequel, then you'll happen to be in luck on that front as well.