Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Down 43.7% in July

By Suzanne Cooper
 4 days ago

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a drop of 43.7% from the July 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 213.0 days.

Short Interest
