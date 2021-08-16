Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

NASA’s Juno mission celebrates 10 years

Earth & Sky
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Juno mission to planet Jupiter is celebrating its 10th year since the spacecraft launched on August 5, 2011. Juno went into orbit around Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, in 2016. Since then, it’s been studying the giant planet and its diverse family of moons. As part of the celebration, the Juno team just released a new infrared view of Jupiter’s largest moon, Ganymede (above). Juno is the first NASA mission since Galileo that’s dedicated to the Jupiter system, a place that, in many ways is like a mini-solar system. Jupiter has both hot and cold moons. Some of its large moons might even be habitable. Maybe we’ll find life there!

earthsky.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icy Moon#By Jupiter#Jpl#Jovian#Io#Jiram#Mercury#Ganymede
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Astronomybigcountryhomepage.com

Large asteroid to make a close pass by Earth on Saturday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A large asteroid will make a pass by Earth Saturday, August 21, 2021. It has been designated by NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) as asteroid 2016 AJ193. NASA has designated this asteroid to be “Potentially Dangerous” because of its close pass to Earth. Potentially Hazardous Asteroids (PHAs) are defined as asteroids with a Minimum Earth Orbit Intersection Distance (MOID) of 0.05 Astronomical Units, about 4.6 million miles, or less.
AstronomyPhys.org

Here comes the sun: Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on the moon

Tiny iron nanoparticles unlike any found naturally on Earth are nearly everywhere on the moon—and scientists are trying to understand why. A new study led by Northern Arizona University doctoral candidate Christian J. Tai Udovicic, in collaboration with associate professor Christopher Edwards, both of NAU's Department of Astronomy and Planetary Science, uncovered important clues to help understand the surprisingly active lunar surface. In an article recently published in Geophysical Research Letters, the scientists found that solar radiation could be a more important source of lunar iron nanoparticles than previously thought.
AstronomyNew York Post

Japan aims to bring back soil samples from Mars moon by 2029

TOKYO — Japan’s space agency plans to bring soil samples back from the Mars region ahead of the US and Chinese missions now operating on Mars, in hopes of finding clues to the planet’s origin and traces of possible life. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, plans to launch...
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

BepiColombo spacecraft records the sound of solar wind at Venus

The Mercury-bound BepiColombo spacecraft listened to the sound of the solar wind at Venus as it flew just 340 miles (550 kilometers) above the planet's surface during a maneuver designed to adjust its path. BepiColombo, a joint mission by the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
SlashGear

NASA’s next SpaceX Dragon mission gets a date – and intriguing cargo

SpaceX’s next mission to the International Space Station will take place on August 28, NASA has confirmed today, with the scheduling coming shortly after rival Boeing failed to launch its Starliner. It’s the 23rd commercial resupply services mission, with SpaceX having the process down to a fine art at this point as it loads up the Dragon spacecraft with supplies and scientific experiments.
Aerospace & DefenseThe Weather Channel

NASA Can Now Predict Radiation Risks for Astronauts on International Space Station

While Astronauts are out discovering the various facets of space, they also face several hazards. In addition to immediate risks like high-speed space debris, equipment malfunction and risky take-off and re-entry, a major, long-term threat is the constant exposure to space radiation. Now, to mitigate these risks, the US space agency NASA has developed a novel method to predict space radiation exposure on the International Space Station.
Aerospace & Defensetecheblog.com

NASA’s Dragonfly Mission That Will Send a Rotorcraft-Lander to Saturn’s Mysterious Titan Moon, Announces New Science Goals

NASA’s Dragonfly mission is set to launch in 2026 and arrive on Titan by 2034. The rotorcraft-lander will fly to various locations on Saturn’s mysterious moon looking for prebiotic chemical processes common on both Titan and Earth. This also marks the first time NASA will fly a multi-rotor vehicle for science on another planet. It has a total of eight rotors and flies like a large drone, taking full advantage of Titan’s dense atmosphere. Read more for two videos and the new science goals.
Brevard County, FLclick orlando

NASA plans resupply mission to ISS for Aug. 28

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – NASA is planning to launch its 23rd resupply mission to the International Space Station in the early morning hours of Aug. 28. The space agency plans to launch a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company’s Cargo Dragon capsule at 3:37 a.m. from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center, according to NASA’s website.
Astronomyastronomynow.com

A stunning vista from the Curiosity Mars rover captures changing environment

Images of knobbly rocks and rounded hills are delighting scientists as NASA’s Curiosity rover climbs Mount Sharp, a 5-mile-tall (8-kilometre-tall) mountain within the 96-mile-wide (154-kilometre-wide) basin of Mars’ Gale Crater. The rover’s Mast Camera, or Mastcam, highlights those features in a panorama (click on image to zoom in) captured on 3 July 2021 (the 3,167th Martian day, or sol, of the mission).
Aerospace & DefenseNASASpaceFlight.com

Mars Colonisation

Cleaned some crap vids out and found that not much was left of the post so deleted it entirely. That happened several times. tequilashooter needs to stop spamming the forum with nonsense videos. Im not a mod, Lars is, but I suspect saying ridiculous things like that is a fast...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Popular Science

After a few hiccups, NASA’s Perseverance begins its main missions on Mars

Six months after its touchdown in February, having completed a battery of preliminary tests, the Perseverance rover is finally diving into the mission’s science. NASA announced on August 6 that the rover had tried to take its first rock sample—but as often happens in science, things didn’t quite go as planned. A week later, a chief engineer wrote that the sampling failed because the rover drilled some unexpectedly crumbly material. But Perseverance will, well … persevere; it still has 42 sampling tubes to go.
AstronomyPlanetary Society

Proximity and distance

Impact crater? Ancient volcano? What may at first look like a large feature in this recent image of Mars is in fact a close-up of the first borehole drilled by NASA’s Perseverance rover. The rover took this image at night using an LED light to control shadows, adding to the visual confusion of scale. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS.
Flagstaff, AZU.S. Geological Survey

Grover the Geologic Rover: A Visitor Favorite

When visitors come to the Astrogeology Science Center, Grover the Geologic Rover is often the star attraction. Lunar Roving Vehicles (LRVs) played an important role in the last three Apollo missions, which allowed astronauts to cover greater distances, travel further from the Lunar Module, carry more gear and instruments, and retrieve more rock samples.
AstronomyEarth & Sky

A spiral arm break in the Milky Way

Just as you can’t see the forest for the trees, sometimes you can’t see the galaxy for the stars. Because we’re inside our Milky Way galaxy, we can’t get a complete view of the forest of stars surrounding us. So astronomers around the world this week weren’t surprised to hear of a new discovery. It is that one of our galaxy’s spiral arms – located some 4,000 light-years from Earth – is jutting out at a weird angle. They’re calling it a break in one of the Milky Way’s spiral arms.
Aerospace & DefensePlanetary Society

Cassini, Voyager and beyond with Linda Spilker

Chief Scientist / LightSail Program Manager for The Planetary Society. Planetary Radio Host and Producer for The Planetary Society. Cassini project scientist Linda Spilker is back to describe how data from the Saturn mission that ended four years ago is behind new, trailblazing science. Linda has also rejoined the team behind NASA'S Voyager mission that is celebrating important anniversaries. She closes with convincing arguments for missions to Saturn’s moon Enceladus and the ice giants Uranus and Neptune. Bruce Betts gets on the Cassini train with this week’s space trivia contest.
AstronomyEarth & Sky

Blue Moon, Saturn, Jupiter August 19 to 22

As it moves in orbit around Earth, the moon travels eastward in our sky. You’ll notice the moon’s orbital motion if you watch for it near Jupiter and Saturn from August 19 to 22, 2021. The moon will sweep 4 degrees south of Saturn on August 20 at about 22:00 UTC. It’ll be a full moon – a Blue Moon – that sweeps 4 degrees south of Jupiter on August 22 at about 05:00 UTC. The exact times won’t matter to you, as you stand outside looking for these bright worlds in space. Jupiter will be the brightest object besides the moon, ascending in the eastern half of the sky throughout the evening. Fainter Saturn will be to the west of Jupiter (more toward the sunset direction). And, if you’re watching for them at nightfall, turn around and look west. You’ll see an even brighter planet in that direction in the very early part of the night: beautiful, blazing Venus.
AstronomyEarth & Sky

2021’s closest planetary conjunction is August 19

2021’s closest planetary conjunction favors Southern Hemisphere. The closest conjunction of two planets for 2021 happens on August 19 at 04:10 UTC. Depending on where you live worldwide, Mercury and Mars will appear at their closest on the sky’s dome at evening dusk on either August 18 or August 19. They are exceedingly low in the west after sunset. Look first for dazzling Venus, the sky’s brightest planet, above the sunset point. Then, as twilight deepens, search for these two embracing worlds beneath Venus, and close to the horizon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy