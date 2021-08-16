NASA’s Juno mission celebrates 10 years
The Juno mission to planet Jupiter is celebrating its 10th year since the spacecraft launched on August 5, 2011. Juno went into orbit around Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, in 2016. Since then, it’s been studying the giant planet and its diverse family of moons. As part of the celebration, the Juno team just released a new infrared view of Jupiter’s largest moon, Ganymede (above). Juno is the first NASA mission since Galileo that’s dedicated to the Jupiter system, a place that, in many ways is like a mini-solar system. Jupiter has both hot and cold moons. Some of its large moons might even be habitable. Maybe we’ll find life there!earthsky.org
