What I'm Hearing: Big 'Punch' | Who's Next? | PG Decision Time

On Shaleak Knotts ... Maryland's staff did an excellent job of helping Knotts understand he was their top priority, laying out an academic plan that won over his family and selling him on potentially replacing Dontay Demus. Did it help that UNC and Tennessee weren't as consistent in their approach? Yes, but it's a win either way for Maryland, which has recruited well at receiver lately. Knotts "is the real deal," a source said on Sunday, and that's evidenced by his ranking. Knotts, who goes by the nickname "Punch," the third-highest wide receiver to commit to Maryland in the past 20 years, behind only Stefon Diggs and Rakim Jarrett.