Osceola County, FL

Motorcyclist dies after striking rear end of car in Osceola County

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fatal crash involving a motorcycle and car took place just before 8 am this morning at the intersection of US 192 and Vineland Road in Osceola County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 41-year-old motorcyclist from Kissimmee was riding behind a car, both driving westbound, when the car stopped for a yellow light at the intersection. For some reason, the motorcyclist failed to stop, striking the rear end of the car.

