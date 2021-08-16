Motorcyclist dies after striking rear end of car in Osceola County
A fatal crash involving a motorcycle and car took place just before 8 am this morning at the intersection of US 192 and Vineland Road in Osceola County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 41-year-old motorcyclist from Kissimmee was riding behind a car, both driving westbound, when the car stopped for a yellow light at the intersection. For some reason, the motorcyclist failed to stop, striking the rear end of the car.www.positivelyosceola.com
