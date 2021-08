Blues-rock band Ghost Hounds has announced their sophomore album, A Little Calamity, set to be released on September 3rd via Maple House Records. The thirteen track record features their brand new song, “Good Old Days” written by guitarist Thomas Tull and songwriter, producer Kevin Bowe (Etta James, Paul Westerberg and the Replacements), as well as their striking first single, “Between Me and the Devil.” At the top of 2020, the band had just finished a year of touring and decided to hole up in the studio together, feeling as though their collaborative spark was reaching new heights. What happened next can only be described as a musical conversation as each member blazed brighter than ever, while they worked on what would become their second album. Pre-order A Little Calamity here.