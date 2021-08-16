Cancel
Michigan State

The Is The Weekend For A Blue Moon Over Michigan

By Tommy Carroll
97.9 WGRD
97.9 WGRD
 4 days ago
No the moon will not be sad this weekend but it will be blue so have your telescope and camera ready. Yes a blue moon is a song, but actually there are two different explanations for a blue moon. One is a seasonal blue moon that is the third full moon of an astronomical season that has four full moons. The second is a monthly blue moon that is the second full moon in a calendar month with two full moons. Two full moons in a calendar month only happens every couple years.

