The Peluso Report: Sak & DL Dog Gone Good

By dakotaedgeoutdoors
Sidney Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne thing is for sure, we are spoiled here in North Dakota when it comes to walleye fishing and so far, the dog days of summer are pretty dog gone good!. I’ll start with Lake Sakakawea since that is where I have been mostly. Lots and lots of fish are still being caught all over the lake. Many of the fish are still in 20 to 30 feet of water. You can catch them on crankbaits, bottom bouncers with slow death or a propeller rigs, or my favorite, the jig rap or shiver minnow. Watch for the jig raps and shiver minnows to really start to shine.

