El Toro at Six Flags Great Adventure has been named the best wooden roller coaster in the United States. At more than 180 feet high, perched upon a massive scaffolding of pine and fir, it features a 76-degree scream-worthy plunge that its builders boast is the steepest drop of any wooden roller coaster in the world. On their way down, riders hit 70 miles an hour, as they zip across a series of camelbacks and slam into several high-G banked turns, in an intense lesson about the power of physics along a 4,400-foot-long track.