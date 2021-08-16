Cancel
Environment

As storm looms, medics rush to hospitals overrun by Haiti quake

By Laura Gottesdiener, Ricardo Arduengo / Reuters
Jamestown Sun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLES CAYES, Haiti, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Doctors and aid workers rushed on Monday to get flights to southwestern Haiti ahead of a looming storm, with hospitals in the devastated area unable to cope with casualties from a major earthquake that killed at least 1,297 people in the Caribbean nation.

