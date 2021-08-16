Cancel
Madonna is 63! The Queen Of Pop has fun licking an ice cream cone as beau Ahlamalik puts a hand on her thigh while celebrating with Lourdes, Rocco, and Debi Mazar: 'Let the Birthday Games Begin'

By Heidi Parker For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Madonna turned 63-years-old on Monday and seemed to already be celebrating her big day the night before.

The Queen Of Pop shared several images to her Instagram account that documented another year around the sun as she seemed to be in good spirits with her nearest and dearest.

The blonde beauty was dressed in a pale blue silk print dress as she wore her hair down in soft waves while posing with her kids, including eldest children Lourdes, 24, and Rocco, 21, as well as her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, 27.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hHlnK_0bT60JdK00
Here we go: Madonna turned 63-years-old on Monday and seemed to already be celebrating her big day the night before

Also seen was GoodFellas actress, Debi Mazar, 57, who has been pals with Madonna since the 1980s.

'Let the Birthday Games Begin,' said the Truth Or Dare star as she added a blue and purple heart emoji.

The beauty, who has been married twice - Guy Ritchie (2000–2008), Sean Penn (1985–1989) - also has kids David Banda, 15, Mercy James, 15, and twins Estere and Stella Ciccone, eight.

The Borderline singer was also seen licking an ice cream cone as she stared at the camera seductively while her beau put his tongue out while closing his eyes. His hand rested on Madonna's thigh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24kbSl_0bT60JdK00
A little lick: The musician shared an ice cream waffle cone with her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, 27. The Borderline singer stared at the camera seductively while her beau put his tongue out while closing his eyes. His hand rested on Madonna's thigh
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rEIM7_0bT60JdK00
A little selfie from Madame X: She also licked the cone herself as she wore rings that spelled MDNA, which is the name of one of her albums

The Like A Prayer crooner also had a deep blue purse over her shoulder as she held hands with her beau while waking down a path.

And she had on layers of necklaces as she was seen holding a glass of rose wine while posing by a stone building.

Lourdes opted for a black bikini top with short skirt and a sequined purse on her lap. Her dark hair was worn down in braids. Her modeling career is growing: she is on the September cover of Vogue with Kaia Gerber.

Madonna also had her arm around Rocco as he modeled a blue-and-white striped shirt with plaid slacks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ft1Im_0bT60JdK00
A look at this May/December couple: Madonna and her beau have almost 40 years between them but it does not get in their way as they savor their sweet moments together like this one as they holds hands

Her celeb pals wished Madge well. Kelly Ripa said, 'Happy Birthday, iconic,' adding a heart emoji. Donatella Versace said, 'Happy birthday to the one and only!!! You look AMAZING!!!!'

This post comes after news of her new partnership with Warner Music Group will see her entire catalogue reissued over the next few years.

The pop icon is set to celebrate her 40th year in the recording industry in 2022 and she is now poised to personally curate deluxe editions for many of her landmark albums as part of the agreement with Warner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EWsPn_0bT60JdK00
The family: The Queen Of Pop shared several images to her Instagram account that documented another year around the sun as she seemed to be in good spirits with her nearest and dearest; here she is with Rocco and Lourdes with Debi Mazar behind her
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VeIjK_0bT60JdK00
Budding model: Lourdes opted for a black bikini top with short skirt and a sequined purse on her lap. Her dark hair was worn down in braids. She is on the cover of Vogue this month
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34MsQD_0bT60JdK00
Sharing sugar with her friends: Seen here with Nicolas Huchard and Daniele Sibilli

Madonna - who released her debut single with Warner in 1982 - said: 'Since the very beginning, Warner Music Group has helped bring my music and vision to all my fans around the world with the utmost care and consideration.

'They have been amazing partners, and I am delighted to be embarking on this next chapter with them to celebrate my catalogue from the last 40 years.'

The new partnership will include Madonna's entire Sire/Maverick/Warner catalogue, which includes some of her best-known work such as 'Like a Virgin' and 'Like a Prayer', as well as some of her more recent albums, such as 'MDNA' and 'Rebel Heart'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G67xy_0bT60JdK00
The little ones: The beauty, who has been married twice - Guy Ritchie (2000–2008), Sean Penn (1985–1989) - also has kids David Banda, 15, Mercy James, 15, and twins Estere and Stella Ciccone, eight. The twins seen here with pals
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2na0vo_0bT60JdK00
He loves to have fun: David seen with a daisy in his mouth and a pearl necklace on his neck
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hJNWd_0bT60JdK00
So much red power: A bouquet of red peppers were seen in a clay vase

Guy Oseary, Madonna's long-time manager, helped to seal the landmark deal and has promised to bring 'new life' to her records.

He explained: 'Over the past 30 years, I've been fortunate enough to meet and spend time with many of Madonna's incredible fans, and this new partnership will bring to fruition what so many of them have been patiently waiting for: a celebration of her ground-breaking catalogue.

'My partner Sara Zambreno and I are working closely with Warner Music Group to bring new life to these iconic works.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GRWvE_0bT60JdK00
So chic: The Like A Prayer crooner also had a deep blue purse over her shoulder as she held on to a glass of rose wine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oERni_0bT60JdK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WX7RZ_0bT60JdK00
Such a beautiful place to celebrate: She wrote 'Mambo's Birthday!' on this image

Max Lousada, the CEO of Recorded Music at Warner Music Group, hailed Madonna as an 'incomparable superstar'.

He added: 'Madonna has changed the course of pop and dance music, while taking live performance to new heights of drama and invention. At the same time, she uses her fame to amplify some of the most important social issues and movements of our time.

'Constantly and fearlessly challenging convention, her four decades of music are not only an extraordinary body of work, but a playbook for creative and cultural evolution.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cqN99_0bT60JdK00
Game time: 'Let the Birthday Games Begin,' said the Truth Or Dare star as she added a blue and purple heart emoji
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MkdHj_0bT60JdK00

