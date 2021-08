TikTok is an immensely popular social media platform, but as a source of sound financial advice, it’s a mixed bag at best. Young adults and teens form the base of TikTok’s massive audience, but whoever is watching these short video clips about various financial aspects needs to be careful and discerning. Most of all, do your homework and tap into a variety of trusted, verified sources before making important money decisions. The downside of TikTok’s quick-hitting money teachings is that some of them come from unverified sources with large followings. The result can be the perpetuation of financial myths, scams, and too many viewers following misleading financial information.