Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Susanville, CA

Wildfire updates: Susanville residents told to ‘be alert’ as Dixie Fire creeps closer

By ORDER REPRINT
Fresno Bee
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor wildfires continue to burn actively in California, as forecasters warn gusty winds this week could produce yet another round of critical fire weather. Thousands of fire personnel continue to battle the month-old Dixie Fire, which is burning primarily in Butte and Plumas counties. The blaze has burned 569,707 acres (890 square miles), with containment stalled at 31%, Cal Fire reported in a Monday morning update. It is California’s second-largest wildfire ever recorded.

www.fresnobee.com

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Butte County, CA
City
Susanville, CA
State
California State
City
Burnt Ranch, CA
Local
California Government
Butte County, CA
Government
Susanville, CA
Government
City
Mountain Ranch, CA
City
Grizzly Flats, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sierra Nevada#Creek Fire#Wildfire#Cal Fire#E005#The Dixie Fire#Pg E#The Mcfarland Fire#Coopers Bar#Big Bar#Big Flat#The Forest Service#Shasta Trinity Nf#Eldorado National Forest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Seven U.S. Capitol police sue Trump, say he incited deadly attack

WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday sued former President Donald Trump, alleging that he conspired with far-right extremist groups to provoke the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Congress. The officers in a lawsuit filed in Washington, D.C. federal court allege the attack was...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election.
Posted by
NBC News

Video shows Louisiana trooper beating Black motorist with flashlight

A white Louisiana State Police trooper, who resigned after being accused of simple battery in two separate incidents, also repeatedly struck a Black man with a flashlight during a 2019 traffic stop, resulting in the man suffering several broken bones. Body camera footage shows former trooper Jacob Brown arriving at...

Comments / 3

Community Policy