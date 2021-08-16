Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Breanna Stewart, Wife Marta Xargay Casademont Announce Birth of First Baby

By Max Molski
NBC San Diego
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBreanna Stewart, wife Marta Xargay Casademont welcome first baby originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. It’s been quite a month for Breanna Stewart. First, the 2020 WNBA Finals MVP earned her second career Olympic gold medal when Team USA beat Japan for the women’s basketball crown in Tokyo on Aug. 8. The action picked up with her back in the U.S. as her Seattle Storm took on the Connecticut Sun in the WNBA’s first ever Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game on Thursday. Stewart, along with Team USA and Seattle Storm teammates Sue Bird and Jewell Loyd, emerged with their second title in less than a week as Seattle beat Connecticut 79-57.

www.nbcsandiego.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jewell Loyd
Person
Marta Xargay
Person
Breanna Stewart
Person
Sue Bird
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Sports Washington#Basketball#Nbc Sports#Team Usa#Seattle Storm#Spanish#Togethxr#Bleacher Report#Wnba Finals Mvps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
WNBA
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
North Syracuse, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Breanna Stewart leads Team USA women’s basketball to another Olympic gold

Two Olympics for Breanna Stewart – and two gold medals brought home by the Cicero-North Syracuse great to add to her already towering list of achievements. Matching in Tokyo what she did in Rio de Janeiro five years earlier, Stewart helped push the United States women’s basketball team to its seventh consecutive Olympic title and extended its win streak in the Olympics to 55 consecutive games.
Sportslocalsyr.com

Breanna Stewart wins second straight Gold Medal

TOKYO, JAPAN (WSYR-TV) – Former C-NS Star Breanna Stewart is now a two-time Olympic Gold medalist. Stewart helping the United States women’s basketball team defeat Japan 90-75 in the Gold Medal Game. Stewart stuffed the stat sheet in the title game, pouring in 14 points, adding 14 rebounds, five assists,...
BasketballBleacher Report

A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart Headline FIBA's Women's All-Star Five for 2021 Olympics

After helping the United States win a gold medal in women's basketball, A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart were each selected to the Tokyo 2020 All-Star Five:. Stewart starred for Team USA in the final against Japan, finishing with 14 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and five steals. The Seattle Storm star averaged 15.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists during the tournament.
BasketballESPN

Breanna Stewart adds WNBA title pursuit to busy summer checklist

Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart got engaged in May, but there hasn't been much time for wedding preparation. "To be honest, it's really not on my radar right now, just with everything else going on," she said. "I think we'll start doing the planning maybe once WNBA season is done. But we actually have no idea what date it's even going to be."
CelebritiesPost Register

Breanna Stewart is a mom! Basketball star and wife welcome baby girl

SEATTLE (KOMO) — Breanna Stewart has every title imaginable in her sport. WNBA, Olympic, Collegiate and High School champion. Now, she has her best title yet: parent. Breanna and her partner Marta Xargay welcomed baby Ruby Mae Stewart Xargay to the world via surrogate on August 9. In a touching...
Seattle, WAKING-5

Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart welcomes daughter

SEATTLE — Four days after winning the gold medal with Team USA at the Tokyo Games, Seattle Storm’s Breanna Stewart and her wife became new moms. Stewart, 26, and her wife, now retired Spanish basketball player Marta Xargay Casademont, 30, welcomed daughter Ruby Mae Stewart Xargay, via surrogate on Aug. 9. They made the announcement on Monday.
NBAThe Spokesman-Review

Breanna Stewart, Sue Bird return as Storm knock off Liberty

Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird returned from a two-game layoff Friday night to help the Seattle Storm claim a 99-83 victory against the New York Liberty at the Barclays Center. Seattle certainly welcomed the return of its superstars, who combined for 29 points, but it was Jewell Loyd’s third straight superlative performance that allowed the Storm to halt a two-game skid.
Basketballchatsports.com

Breanna Stewart’s Golden Journey to Motherhood

Breanna Stewart is ready to tell her secret. She kept it for months: During the first half of the current W.N.B.A. season, as captain of the Seattle Storm; in Tokyo this month, as she led the United States to Olympic gold in women’s basketball. Only a few close friends, which...
Basketballtheuconnblog.com

UConn WBB Weekly: The Summer of Stewie

Welcome to the UConn WBB Weekly, a recap of everything that happened in the world of UConn women’s basketball over the past week. The Weekly is a newsletter! Subscribe to get it in your inbox every Thursday at 7 a.m. before it hits the site. Headlines. From the UConn WBB...
NBAMyNorthwest.com

Jewell Loyd, Breanna Stewart lead Seattle Storm to 99-83 rout of Liberty

NEW YORK (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 29 points and Breanna Stewart added 19 to help the Seattle Storm rout the New York Liberty 99-83 on Friday night. The teams also played Wednesday night and the Liberty came away with a four-point win, rallying from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter. The Storm didn’t have Sue Bird and Stewart in the lineup for that game as the pair missed the team’s last two games — both losses — while resting after helping the U.S. win a seventh consecutive gold medal at the Olympics.
BasketballAntelope Valley Press

WNBA results | Wednesday

NEW YORK — Betnijah Laney scored 17 points, including the go-ahead basket from the top of the key with 17.6 seconds left, to lift the New York Liberty to an 83-79 victory over the short-handed Seattle Storm on Wednesday night. The Liberty (11-12) trailed by 10 heading into the fourth...
NBANewsday

Liberty no match for Sue Bird and complete Seattle Storm team

The Liberty earned their win over the Seattle Storm Wednesday night at Barclays Center with a big comeback and a big shot by Betnijah Laney. But it didn’t hurt that the defending champs rested two shining stars who just struck gold with Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics. In Friday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy