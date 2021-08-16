Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

U.S. probing Autopilot problems on 765,000 Tesla vehicles

Posted by 
CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla's Autopilot partially automated driving system after a series of collisions with parked emergency vehicles. The investigation covers 765,000 vehicles, almost everything that Tesla has sold in the U.S. since the start of the 2014 model year. Of the crashes identified by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration as part of the probe, 17 people were injured and one was killed.

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

CBS News

CBS News

269K+
Followers
34K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Autopilot#Tesla Cars#Tesla Owners#Nhtsa#Commerci
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
CarsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

U.S. Opens Probe Into Tesla Autopilot Feature After Multiple Crashes Nationwide

The Department of Transportation opened an investigation into Tesla’s autopilot system, citing 11 crashes since 2018 that were potentially caused by the technology. The probe will be wide-ranging and won’t be limited to any individual Tesla model, according to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) document filed on Friday. All of the roughly 765,000 vehicles Tesla has produced since 2014 will be subject to investigation.
EconomyStreet.Com

Tesla Stock Slides as U.S. Agency Opens Formal Autopilot Safety Probe

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report hares traded lower Monday after the clean-energy carmaker said U.S. authorities had opened a formal probe into its autopilot system. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it has identified 31 Tesla accidents over the past three-and-a-half years, including four in 2021, that were connected to the use of Tesla's 'Autopilot' system. The agency will look at system imbedded in around 765,000 Tesla Model X, Model Y, Model S and Model 3 sedans made between 2014 and 2021.
PoliticsBakersfield Californian

Senators urge FTC to investigate Tesla ‘Autopilot’ marketing

WASHINGTON — A pair of Democratic senators on Wednesday urged the Federal Trade Commission to investigate how auto manufacturer Tesla is marketing its self-driving features to customers. The letter, sent to FTC Chair Lina Khan, comes in the wake of an announcement Monday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration...
TrafficSFGate

Federal Government Begins Investigation of Tesla Autopilot Systems

In theory, driver-assistance systems are supposed to make the roads a safer place and minimize the potential for driver error to cause harm. In practice, it isn’t that simple. A recent Car and Driver study made it alarmingly clear that driver-assist systems can be easily fooled and have a number of limitations. And now, one of the highest-profile driver-assist systems is the subject of a federal investigation.
Carschemindnews.com

Tesla Autopilot: The United States launches an official probe into self-driving technology

Following 11 Tesla crashes involving emergency vehicles in 2018, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced that it was taking action. The Tesla vehicles “crash directly into the vehicles of first responders” in certain cases, according to the report. Approximately 765,000 Tesla automobiles have been produced since 2014. The...
CarsVoice of America

US Investigates Crashes Involving Tesla Cars Using ‘Autopilot’

The U.S. government is investigating a series of crashes involving Tesla cars that were using the American automaker’s driver assistance systems. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said this week it had identified 11 crashes involving Tesla models that struck emergency vehicles that were parked on the road. Those accidents resulted in one death and 17 injuries.
CarsPosted by
Benzinga

How Will Tesla's Auto Pilot Safety Probe Affect The EV Maker And The Industry?

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) came under regulatory scrutiny earlier this week over safety issues with respect to its vehicles' Autopilot. Munster Calls For More Oversight Guidelines: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has begun a formal probe into Tesla's Autopilot due to 11 accidents that occurred between Tesla vehicles with the Autopilot mode on and emergency safety vehicles parked on the side of the road, Loup Funds' Gene Munster said in a note.
BusinessTechCrunch

Musk: The Tesla Bot is coming

Yeah, neither do we. But Elon Musk does. Tesla is developing a 5’8” Tesla Bot, with a prototype expected sometime next year. The news comes during Tesla’s inaugural AI Day, which was streamed on the company’s website Thursday night. The bot is being proposed as a non-automotive robotic use case...
InvestorPlace

Tesla Cars Are Crashing. But These 3 Lidar Stocks Are Ready to Race.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is back in the news again — but for all the wrong reasons. Earlier this week, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHSTA) opened a formal safety probe into the company’s driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes at emergency scenes. The probe is the latest evidence that U.S. authorities are beginning to scrutinize driver-assistance technologies more closely after a period where automakers enjoyed free rein.
BusinessNewsTimes

Elon Musk Announces Tesla's New Humanoid Robots

Elon Musk announced Thursday night that his company, Tesla, is creating a humanoid robot. He anticipates a prototype to roll out in 2022. He did not mention a price point or where he’ll make the robot -- which will have a screen full of “useful information” where a human face would be -- available for purchase.

Comments / 0

Community Policy