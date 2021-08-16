Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Lil Wayne's UPROAR Fest Stuns Crowd With Surprise Guests: Big Sean, The Game & More

By Karlton Jahmal
hotnewhiphop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinally, the cool summer night is helping to both soothe and relax the heat-crazed concertgoers of Lil Wayne’s UPROAR Hip-Hop Festival. The concert may have started at 7 PM, but fans began filling up the sectioned-off area of the Los Angeles Coliseum much earlier then that. And, while the name of the event does contain the word "festival," only one stage was constructed to house the talent that is set to perform this evening. So, as thousands of eager Angelino bodies crowd together in order to get a glimpse of Lil Wayne, the temperature just keeps on rising. Until, at long last, the moon takes its proper place in a blackened sky, and the final minutes of daytime heat have slipped away; this is when fans started to truly turn up.

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Jones
Person
Big Sean
Person
Wiz Khalifa
Person
Polo G
Person
Lil Twist
Person
Cory Gunz
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Gudda Gudda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Game More#Young Money#Euro#Big Latto#La#Karlton Hnhh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Musichiphop-n-more.com

AZ Finally Announces ‘Doe Or Die 2’ Release Date; Reveals Tracklist feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, More

AZ has been teasing the release of Doe Or Die 2 for many years and had also mentioned that it would be his final album. “I just want to complete the cypher, and put [Doe Or Die 2] out,” AZ told Combat Jack in 2016. “After this, I’m done, as far as with music. The sonics [of Hip-Hop] are changing. Times is changing. I want to do this for myself at the end of the day, and for my core audience, just to put Doe Or Die 2 out; I’ve been sayin’ it for a while. It’s not, it’s just the business behind it [that is causing the delays], and how I want to attack it.”
Celebritiesdexerto.com

Jake Paul has surprising response to KSI’s Lil Wayne shade

Social media star Jake Paul responded to KSI’s taunting of him after the British YouTuber linked up with Jake’s idol Lil Wayne for a track, but it wasn’t the spicy response some might expect. For years, KSI and the Paul brothers have been going back and forth in online arguments....
Celebritiesrapradar.com

Video: KSI Ft. Lil Wayne “Lose”

KSI’s taking no losses on his new single featuring Lil Wayne. In the partially animated visual, the British rapper and Tunechi touch on the downfalls of love and relationships during a therapy session and living it up in an animated world. “Lose” is one of the new additions off the...
Presidential ElectionTacoma News Tribune

Lil Wayne on planning a festival during COVID, DaBaby’s troubles and that meeting with Trump

LOS ANGELES — Lil Wayne admits it's been a rough couple of weeks in the Carter household for sports fandom. First, the 38-year-old rapper, born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., watched in courtside agony as his good pal Chris Paul's Phoenix Suns lost in the NBA Finals to the Milwaukee Bucks. "We talked after every game. It hurt to see them go down like that," Wayne said.
CelebritiesNew Haven Register

KSI, Lil Wayne Kick Back on a Therapist's Chair in Video for New Song 'Lose'

British rapper KSI has linked up with Lil Wayne for a new song, “Lose.”. The song boasts a hip-hop core, but also incorporates rock and pop-punk influences, especially on the belt-out-loud chorus. KSI and Lil Wayne trade verses that grapple with heartache and anxiety, and the accompanying music video — directed by Roscoe — first finds both artists pouring out their feelings in a psychiatrist’s office, before being launched into wild, animated explorations of their psyches.
New Orleans, LAoffbeat.com

Lil Wayne headlines live-streaming UPROAR Hip Hop Festival

New Orleans own Lil Wayne will headline the UPROAR Hip Hop Festival at The Torch streamed live from Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Friday, August 13. The immersive and interactive music, arts and nightlife experience, presented by Mandolin, will also feature Young Money and friends. Fans all over the globe...
Celebritiesradiofacts.com

Turk On Birdman Kissing Him And Lil Wayne, Talks ‘Gay Games’ With Friends,

Breakfast Club Turk On Birdman Kissing Him And Lil Wayne, Talks 'Gay Games' With Friends,. Subscribe NOW to The Breakfast Club: http://ihe.art/xZ4vAcA. ► CATCH UP on What You Missed: http://ihe.art/Dx2xSGN. ► FOLLOW us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/BreakfastClubAM/. ► FOLLOW us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/BreakfastClubAM. ► LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BreakfastClubAM/. Executive Producer:...
Musicthesource.com

Lil Wayne Says Today’s Music ‘Lacks Some Creativity’

Lil Wayne spoke to the Los Angeles Times about his controversial meeting with President Donald Trump and the state of music today. A lot of focus is placed on singles and digital marketing on TikTok instead of an entire music collection like the industry used to do when Wayne was a teenager on Cash Money Records.
Presidential Electionhotnewhiphop.com

Lil Wayne Addresses DaBaby's Homophobic Comments & Reflects On Trump Meeting

Lil Wayne infamously lives in his own world and he doesn't really absorb much that happens around him. Last year, the legendary rapper revealed that Lil Baby is his personal favorite artist before admitting that he doesn't listen to much new music and doesn't stay up-to-date on who and what's trending. With that in mind, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Weezy has absolutely no idea of the backlash that DaBaby is presently facing because of the homophobic comments he made at Rolling Loud, and thereafter.
CelebritiesGenius

Lil Wayne Opens Up About The Suicide Attempt He Rapped About On “London Roads” & Solange’s “Mad”

Content warning: this article contains explicit discussion of suicide. Lil Wayne shocked fans when he first rapped about a near-death experience he had after being shot in the chest as a child, but he’s always shied away from discussing the topic in detail during interviews. During a recent sit-down with Emmanuel Acho, however, the rapper opened up about the incident he previously addressed in the lyrics of “London Roads,” “Let It All Work Out,” and Solange’s “Mad,” and detailed his mental health as an adult.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Travis Scott, & More Find A Home On James Harden's Spotify Playlist

Music and sports have intertwined on countless occasions. There are a number of professional basketball players, including Damian Lillard, Javale McGee, Lou Williams, Marvin Bagley, Iman Shumpert, and others, that have successfully tested their skills in the studio. James Harden isn't a rapper, and he's not trying to be one, but he's close friends with lots of the biggest rap stars in the world.
Mental Healththesource.com

Lil Wayne Details Childhood Suicide Attempt

Lil Wayne shares his challenges with mental health including a childhood suicide attempt. The five-time Grammy-winning artist appeared on TV host Emmanuel Acho’s “Uncomfortable Conversations” interview series detailing when he was 12 years-old and shot himself in the chest. Lil Wayne, 38, said he’s “hoping to help anyone else out...
CelebritiesPosted by
Club 93.7

Trippie Redd, Ty Dolla Sign and DVSN, Dame D.O.L.L.A. and More – New Projects This Week

The work week might've been stressful, but the weekend is approaching quickly and what goes better with a couple of days off than some new music?. Ohio native Trippie Redd is bringing back his melodic rap sounds after delivering his rock-adjacent offering, Pegasus: Neon Shark vs Pegasus Presented by Travis Barker, with Blink-182's lead drummer earlier this year. The former 2018 XXL Freshman drops his latest effort, Trip at Knight, which contains 18 tracks in total and a number of guest appearances including Playboi Carti, Lil Durk, Polo G and the late beloved rhymers Juice Wrld and XXXTentaction. During a recent interview with Apple Music this week, Trippie spoke on his collab with Drake, which is rumored to arrive on an upcoming deluxe version of the LP.
Musichypefresh.co

DVSN and Ty Dolla $ign Release “Memories”

Dvsn and multiple GRAMMY Award-nominated hitmaker Ty Dolla $ign share their romantic, nostalgic new single “Memories.” The track arrives along with the release date for the artists’ collaborative LP, Cheers to the Best Memories. It drops today on OVO Sound. Listen to “Memories,” which reworks a sample of 1992 R&B hit “Freak Me” by Silk, HERE.

Comments / 0

Community Policy