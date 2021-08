Economists at Goldman Sachs lowered their third-quarter U.S. growth forecast to 5.5% from 9%, though they raised their expectations for the next fourth quarters. "The impact of the delta variant on growth and inflation is proving to be somewhat larger than we expected," said the economists led by David Mericle. Their revised forecast implies 2021 growth of 6% on a full-year basis, vs. 6.4% previously, and 2022 growth of 4.5% vs. 4.4% previously.