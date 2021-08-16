Cancel
Austin, TX

Census shows Austin population grew by 22%

Austin Star-News
Austin Star-News
 4 days ago

(Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

By Delilah Alvarado

(AUSTIN, Texas) According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Austin's population grew by 22% over the last decade, as expected, KUT reported.

Another trend seen in Austin is that the white population shrunk for the first time.

“The major driver of growth in the city of Austin is the non-Hispanic white population," demographer Lila Valencia "They contributed almost 40% of the total growth in the last decade, but the populations of color continue to grow as well.”

The population of Hispanic citizens also dropped from 35% in 2010 to 32% in 2020. However, the Hispanic population grew by 34,741 people.

The prediction in the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey for the Austin area fell by about 17,000 people. This could be a result of undercounting in the census.

A years-long politicization of the census under former President Donald Trump could have contributed to this as well, as there were court battles over Trump's administration's attempt at including a citizenship question that halted the survey.

The ongoing pandemic might also have contributed to an undercount seen in Austin.

"We're thinking that that's what may be behind some of this. This was definitely one of the most challenging censuses in a long time," Valencia said.

Austin Star-News

Austin Star-News

