Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

A Texas state representative mocked his county's face mask directive after a local chemical leak as 'sweet libt--d hell'

By Madison Hall
Posted by 
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fL7aQ_0bT5wyCx00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fDD5s_0bT5wyCx00
Smoke rises from a chemical plant in Crosby, near Houston, Texas, Friday, Sept. 1, 2017.

KTRK/AP

  • A Texas legislator mocked local officials who issued a shelter-in-place and mask directive after a chemical leak.
  • Briscoe Cain represents Texas' 128 District. A foul-odored chemical wafted from a chemical plant in his district.
  • Cain is staunchly opposed to state mask rules and called the chemical plant mask order "sweet libt--d hell."
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

A Texas legislator called a face mask and shelter-in-place directive "sweet libt--d hell" after a chemical leak occurred in his legislative district.

Briscoe Cain represents District 128 in the Texas House of Representatives. A chemical plant in La Porte, a city in his district, reported an " odor incident " around 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

Officials originally believed the strong sulfur-like and rotting smell was the result of hydrogen sulfide, a highly toxic and flammable gas used in mining and gas refining, and quickly instituted a shelter-in-place order and mask order. Local authorities also asked residents to turn off air conditioning systems to prevent the chemical from entering homes and businesses.

Despite the toxicity of hydrogen sulfide and complaints from his constituents, Cain mocked the safety directives on Twitter. He's previously posted on Twitter to express his staunch opposition to COVID-19 mask mandates in Texas.

State officials later determined that the foul odor emanating from the chemical plant was not actually hydrogen sulfide and lifted the shelter-in-place order.

A message posted to the Community Awareness Emergency Response system on Monday morning said that there's no health ongoing health risk from the leak.

"There may still be potential for nuisance odors, however there remains no impact or risk to the surrounding community," the notice said. "We continue to mitigate this issue while working with local authorities."

While it may not be dangerous, reports of a strong rotting smell have begun springing up downwind of La Porte into neighboring cities and towns.

"im going to die from smelling all these chemicals from the plants it smells like rotten egg and gas," one person appeared to tweet from a nearby city.

Cain's office did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 7

Business Insider

Business Insider

219K+
Followers
14K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Crosby, TX
City
La Porte, TX
Houston, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemicals#Odor#Smoke#Ktrk Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Face Mask
News Break
Politics
Related
Connecticut StatePosted by
The Hill

Hurricane warnings issued for New York, Connecticut

Hurricane warnings were issued for parts of New York and along the coast of Connecticut as Tropical Storm Henri is slated to become a hurricane on Saturday and start making landfall later this weekend. The National Hurricane Center said in an advisory on Saturday morning that hurricane conditions were expected...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
CarsPosted by
The Hill

GM expands Bolt electric car recall to include 73,000 more vehicles

General Motors (GM) announced on Friday that it would be expanding its recall on Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles due to their defective batteries and potential associated fire risks. GM said in a press release that batteries in these vehicles, which were made by their supplier, LG, could have “two manufacturing...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Mike Richards steps down as new 'Jeopardy!' host

Mike Richards, the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" who was tapped to succeed Alex Trebek as host of the venerable game show franchise, announced Friday he is stepping aside amid recent scrutiny over past comments about women, Jews and poor people. "I was deeply honored to be asked to host the...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban vow to be accountable, probe reports of Afghanistan reprisals

KABUL, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Taliban will be accountable for its actions and will investigate reports of reprisals and atrocities carried out by members, an official of the Islamist militant group told Reuters on Saturday. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added that the group planned to...

Comments / 7

Community Policy