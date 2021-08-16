Cancel
Trouble Relationship

Pawn Stars vet Rick Harrison, 56, 'filed for divorce from his third wife Deanna, 45, ONE YEAR AGO' after he said their 'mental dispositions' were too different

By Heidi Parker For Dailymail.com
 5 days ago

Pawn Stars vet Rick Harrison filed for divorce from his wife Deanna Burditt one year ago.

And only now did TMZ stumble across the paperwork, saying the combined drama of COVID-19 and the George Floyd protests buried the filing.

The reality TV star, 56, said in the divorce documents that he wanted to split with his wife of seven years because their 'mental dispositions' had become so different.

The store owner also said that he and his wife, who is reportedly in her mid forties, had 'mutually' decided to end the marriage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g38uD_0bT5wUvH00
They snuck in the split: Pawn Stars vet Rick Harrison filed for divorce from wife Deanna one year ago. And only now did TMZ stumble across the paperwork, saying COVID-19 and the George Floyd protests allowed the paperwork to be looked over. Seen in 2015

Rick had written into the documents that their 'tastes, mental dispositions, views, likes, and dislikes have become so divergent that they have become incompatible in marriage.'

And it was added that there is no chance to reconcile.

Rick and Deana reached a settlement agreement in September 2020. That means they have already taken care of how much alimony and support she will get and who will take which property.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vGnBs_0bT5wUvH00
No on the same wavelength: The reality TV star, 56, said in the divorce documents that he wants to split with his wife of seven years because their 'mental dispositions' have become so different. Seen in 2015

Though they never had children together, he helped raise her three daughters from a previous relationship. She was married twice before tying the knot with Rick.

They became engaged in 2012 then wed in Laguna Beach, California in 2013.

According to People, they wed in front of 180 guests with his co-star Chumlee as the ring bearer and Counting Cars star Danny Koker as the minister. A band called Steel Panther played music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rorii_0bT5wUvH00
Early days of love: Seen in 2013, the year they wed, at Andrea's Restaurant grand opening at the Wynn Las Vegas & Encore Resort Featuring

Harrison was also wed to Kim Harrison from 1982 until 1985, then Tracy Harrison from 1986 until 2011. Rick has three kids: Corey, 38, Adam, 37, and Jake.

Rick - whose full name is Richard Kevin Harrison - is the owner of the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas.

The shop is the backdrop for his successful Pawn Stars show which featured his father, Richard Benjamin Harrison - who went by Old Man - as the wise old know-it-all sage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xWxrb_0bT5wUvH00
The team: Pawn Stars with Corey Harrison, Rick Harrison and Richard Harrison in their Las Vegas shop that opened in 1989

He passed away in 2018.

The two other stars of the show are Corey 'Big Hoss' Harrison and Austin 'Chumlee' Russell.

The shop was started in 1989 and in 2009 the reality TV show began to film there.

The show sees people bring in their items to sell. The pieces range from jewelry to guns to Civil War memorabilia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4La7oB_0bT5wUvH00
We buy it: The show sees people bring in their items to sell. The pieces range from jewelry to guns to Civil War memorabilia

