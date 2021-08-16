Cancel
Celebrities

Matt Damon responds to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's reunion

By Cillea Houghton
ABC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Bennifer fans are elated by Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's reunion, Matt Damon may be the biggest supporter of them all. During an appearance on "The Carlos Watson Show," the host asked if he thought the couple was going to last. "No one's pulling harder than I am," the...

