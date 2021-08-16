Cancel
What are 49ers hoping for from former Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks?

By Cam Inman
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA CLARA — Mychal Kendricks’ next stop in his football career is back in the Bay Area. Kendricks, who entered the NFL out of Cal in 2012, officially signed Monday morning with the 49ers, his agent, Doug Hendrickson, announced. Kendricks reunites with 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans. They were teammates...

