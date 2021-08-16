Hundreds of jobs available at businesses at Sea-Tac Airport

SEATAC, Wash. — A new campaign launched this week to promote hundreds of jobs available at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, also known as SEA.

The jobs are being promoted on social media, community news outlets, and King County Metro bus and light rail routes.

More than 300 private employers operate at SEA employing about 20,000 workers in more than a dozen job categories. Most hourly jobs start between $16.57 to $18.00 an hour, although many specialized positions start at higher wages, the Port of Seattle said.

Businesses at the airport are looking to fill hundreds of jobs, including airplane cleaning, baggage service, car rental, customer service, drivers and delivery, flight operations, food service, human resources, janitorial, mechanics and technicians, office administration, police and security, ramp services, retail sales, warehouse and cargo and wheelchair assistance.

Job seekers can use PortJobs.org to find a list of job openings at SEA and airport-related employers. The nonprofit Port Jobs also has career navigators and can provide help with resumes, interviews, and job applications.

In partnership with Highline College and South Seattle College, Port Jobs also offers for-credit courses onsite at the airport that fit the needs of airport workers and employers.

