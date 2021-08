By Mari Radtke Beginning Thursday August 12 the 2021 Iowa State Fair begins. It is an annual event drawing up to a million people over the 11 days. Politicians make it home during an election year. 4H and FFA from around the state have earned a place to participate at the Iowa State Fair, as have many adults winning a spot for their favorite recipe of project. But it can be said that being asked to work at the Iowa State Fair is also a reward in itself.Former O’Brien County residents Doug and Marla (Clark . . .