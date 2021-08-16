Ravens QB Trace McSorley Out For Preseason

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens backup QB Trace McSorley will be out for “a few weeks” after sustaining a back injury Saturday, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday.

McSorley reportedly said he had back spasms after picking up a box. Harbaugh said it turned out to be “an issue” and that he “wrenched it in some way.”

Tyler Huntley will enter the season as Lamar Jackson’s backup QB.

McSorely played in the Ravens 17-14 win over the New Orleans Saints in the preseason opener on Saturday night. He completed 11 of 18 pass attempts for 86 yards and one interception.

Huntley saw action on Saturday as well completing 12 of 16 attempts for 79 yards. The undrafted quarterback out of Utah spent last season with the Ravens as well, completing three of five passes for 15 yards in appearances against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals in 2020.