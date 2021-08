School children are heading back to Tri-State Area classrooms, and drivers need to heighten their awareness in the coming days. As drivers, we now need to be extra vigilant in the early mornings and mid-afternoons when our children are walking to and from schools or bus stops. And remember, it’s the start of a school year, so children are excited to see friends they haven’t seen in a few months. They may be scurrying to greet classmates and could easily dart out into traffic.