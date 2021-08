In a recent study, we found that out of nearly 700 parents questioned, more than half of the respondents felt guilty about how much screen time their children were getting. Whether they're soaking in too many TV shows, playing hours of games, or constantly scrolling through their phones, kids of all ages seem to be spending more and more time on the internet and in front of their screens. However, there are ways to encourage them to make more productive use of their time by learning how to limit screen time.