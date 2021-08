Carrie Ann Inaba‘s leave of absence from The Talk has turned into a permanent exit from the CBS daytime talk show. Inaba won’t return to the chatfest, TVLine has confirmed. “I enjoyed my time at The Talk as co-host and moderator and I am grateful for the opportunity I had to grow with the entire Talk family as well as truly connect with viewers on such a personal level,” Inaba said in a statement. “I will miss The Talk, but I am excited for the next chapter, both for myself and for the show.” Inaba stepped away from The Talk near the end of April,...