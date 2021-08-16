The Latest Assembly Technological Advances to be Presented in Learning Theater Presentations and Guided Show Floor Tours at The Assembly Show
ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / From October 26-28 the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center will be filled with hundreds of leading vendors offering the latest technological advances in assembly manufacturing at the 9th annual ASSEMBLY Show. During the event dozens of these vendors will be featured in Learning Theaters on the Show floor and part of six guided tours featuring products and services in Automation, Robotics, Autonomous and Electronic Mobility, Pressing and Riveting, Fastening Tools, and Industry 4.0.
