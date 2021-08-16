Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manufacturing

The Latest Assembly Technological Advances to be Presented in Learning Theater Presentations and Guided Show Floor Tours at The Assembly Show

albuquerqueexpress.com
 5 days ago

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / From October 26-28 the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center will be filled with hundreds of leading vendors offering the latest technological advances in assembly manufacturing at the 9th annual ASSEMBLY Show. During the event dozens of these vendors will be featured in Learning Theaters on the Show floor and part of six guided tours featuring products and services in Automation, Robotics, Autonomous and Electronic Mobility, Pressing and Riveting, Fastening Tools, and Industry 4.0.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trade Show#Mobile Industrial Robots#The Assembly#Ati#Rosemont#Il Accesswire#Automation Robotics#The Learning Theaters#Servo Presses#Tutelar Technologies#Cobots#Americas Marketing And#Assembly#Autonomous Electric#Fanuc America Corp#Inficon Marposs Corp#Telsonic Ultrasonics#Zimmer Group Us Inc#Ati Industrial Automation#Epson Robots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Related
Torrington, CTConnecticut Post

Five Points Gallery presents 'Remembering Ground Zero: 20th Anniversary Show'

TORRINGTON —Five Points Gallery, 33 Main St., Torrington, will exhibit “Remembering Ground Zero: 20th Anniversary Show,” a retrospective exhibition that remembers the Sept. 11 attacks through paintings and drawings that recall both the time before the towers’ fall and the collective shock and pain of the aftermath. The exhibition will feature works by artists Donald Bracken, Susan Crile, Charlotte Ghiorse, Pamela Lawton, Gwinn Lowman and Torild Stray, according to a statement.
Sun-Journal

Celebration Barn Theater presents Mike Miclon’s The Early Evening Show

Celebration Barn Theater plans to present Mike Miclon’s The Early Evening Show at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 at 190 Stock Farm Road in South Paris. The show, a Celebration Barn Show Series staple and audience favorite, takes place on the Barn’s outdoor, open-air stage. The Early Evening Show, a...
Aerospace & Defenseuasweekly.com

Swift Tactical Systems Expands the Capabilities of its Swift021 VTOL UAS for Long-Range and High-Altitude Performance with Silvus Radios

Swift Tactical Systems, a subsidiary of Swift Engineering, is a leading provider of turn-key, American-made, unmanned systems and services. Swift Tactical Systems recently completed over two dozen flights at Leach Field, 1V8, Alamosa County, CO, to collect data on the high-altitude density performance of the Swift021 VTOL UAS to validate real-world capabilities.
Conway, NHconwaydailysun.com

Arts in Motion to present page-to-stage theater project

CONWAY — Arts in Motion Theater Co. is proud and honored to announce a “page to stage” writing and live theater project titled "Outside, Inside" slated for August and September. Using the Caldecott Award winning children’s book, "Outside, Inside," by LeUyen Pham, this creative, theater arts opportunity will allow participants,...
Worldskiddle.com

Coming & Going Presents: A Levels Tour - Pryzm Cardiff

Please note: The event information above has been added by the organiser. Whilst we try to ensure all details are up-to-date we do not make any warranty or representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information shown. Pryzm Cardiff Cardiff: Nearby Hotels & Airbnbs. Need a place to...
TV & Videosphillyfunguide.com

Smoke & Mirrors Family Magic Show Presents Mark Zacheria

Mark Zacheria is a mentalist, magician and hypnotist with more than 25 years' experience entertaining for corporations and colleges, theaters and private events all across the country. New Jersey Monthly Magazine calls Mark a "total bogglement."
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Worldwide Active Optical Cable Industry To 2028 - Advancements In Fiber Optic Technology Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Active Optical Cable Market By Technology, Connector Type, and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global active optical cable market has witnessed an increase in revenue due to its increased adoption across various regions,...
Musiclionheartv.net

Moonstar88 presents ‘B-Show Na ‘To!’ online show

Moonstar88 is excited for their upcoming online live show entitled “B-show na ‘to”, an online. live show featuring Moonstar88’s B-side songs. It will be held on August 18, 2021, Wednesday, 8PM, via Moonstar88’s Facebook Page and Youtube Channel. The show offers the band’s live music and entertainment plus sharing of...
Wicked Local

Marion Art Center Theater presents ‘Cedar Beach’

MARION - The Marion Art Center Theater presents its second play of the 2021 season, “Cedar Beach,” written by local playwright Mark Howland and directed by John Heavey. The cast includes Jack Boesen, Heather Corrigan, Rick DaSilva, Michele Letourneau, Andrew Oliveira, Thom O'Shaughnessy, Susan Salvesen Joanne Sherburne, Jacob Sherburne, Rick Sherburne, Gary Sousa, Susan Sullivan, Karrie Szatek, and Kim Teves. The MAC’s sound and lighting technician is Steve McManus.
Computersarxiv.org

Incremental cluster validity index-guided online learning for performance and robustness to presentation order

In streaming data applications incoming samples are processed and discarded, therefore, intelligent decision-making is crucial for the performance of lifelong learning systems. In addition, the order in which samples arrive may heavily affect the performance of online (and offline) incremental learners. The recently introduced incremental cluster validity indices (iCVIs) provide valuable aid in addressing such class of problems. Their primary use-case has been cluster quality monitoring; nonetheless, they have been very recently integrated in a streaming clustering method to assist the clustering task itself. In this context, the work presented here introduces the first adaptive resonance theory (ART)-based model that uses iCVIs for unsupervised and semi-supervised online learning. Moreover, it shows for the first time how to use iCVIs to regulate ART vigilance via an iCVI-based match tracking mechanism. The model achieves improved accuracy and robustness to ordering effects by integrating an online iCVI framework as module B of a topological adaptive resonance theory predictive mapping (TopoARTMAP) -- thereby being named iCVI-TopoARTMAP -- and by employing iCVI-driven post-processing heuristics at the end of each learning step. The online iCVI framework provides assignments of input samples to clusters at each iteration in accordance to any of several iCVIs. The iCVI-TopoARTMAP maintains useful properties shared by ARTMAP models, such as stability, immunity to catastrophic forgetting, and the many-to-one mapping capability via the map field module. The performance (unsupervised and semi-supervised) and robustness to presentation order (unsupervised) of iCVI-TopoARTMAP were evaluated via experiments with a synthetic data set and deep embeddings of a real-world face image data set.
Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

Tucson-based Phantom Space strengthens spacecraft technology, market integration with acquisition

Tucson, Ariz.,-based Phantom Aerospace Corporation has acquired Micro Aerospace Solutions, a leader in space communications systems, space propulsion systems, and electrical hardware design for spacecraft and rockets, based in Melbourne, Fla. Phantom Space Corporation is a space transportation technology development and manufacturing company. The acquisition has further propelled Phantom towards...

Comments / 0

Community Policy