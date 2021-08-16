Cancel
Lizzo Breaks Down Over Hateful Comments, Celebs Defend Her

By Laila Abuelhawa
1051thebounce.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLizzo broke down in tears on Instagram Live over the weekend because of online bullies being fatphobic, racist and accusing her of catering to white audiences. The singer went live yesterday (August 15), following the release of her and Cardi B’s new song, “Rumors” and said while crying, “Sometimes I feel like the world just don’t love me back. It’s like it doesn’t matter how much positive energy you put into the world, you’re still gonna have people who have something mean to say about you.”

