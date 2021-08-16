Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Europe urges unity on Taliban but is quiet on failed mission

conchovalleyhomepage.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — European leaders said Monday they will press for a unified international approach to dealing with a Taliban government in Afghanistan, as they looked on with dismay at the rapid collapse of two decades of a U.S.-led Western campaign in the country. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke...

www.conchovalleyhomepage.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Volker
Person
Josep Borrell
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Giorgia Meloni
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#European Union#Nato#Ap#British#French#The U N Security Council#German#Islamist#Afghans#Nato#Non American#Eu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resistance to Taliban is doomed, says Russian envoy to Afghanistan

MOSCOW, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Russia's ambassador to Afghanistan praised the conduct of the Taliban on Friday in the days since its takeover, saying there was no alternative to the hardline Islamist group and resistance to it would fail. The comments by Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov reflect efforts by Russia to...
MilitaryTelegraph

Diary of a British soldier in Afghanistan: ‘We’re on joint patrol with the Taliban, it’s surreal’

British paratroopers in Afghanistan have found themselves effectively on “joint patrol” with the Taliban who killed their friends, soldiers have said. The Telegraph has been speaking over the past week to servicemen from 16 Air Assault Brigade’s 2 Para who are on the frontline in Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, the UK’s effort to rescue British nationals and eligible Afghans.
AfghanistanPosted by
The Independent

How the Taliban is funded: Where the militant group gets money and weapons

The swift Taliban military onslaught that saw the militant group take over the whole of Afghanistan in a matter of weeks revealed how wealthy it has become since the ousting of its regime in 2001.In the past two decades, the insurgents have run a state-like economy in the areas they controlled. They relied on various fundraising sources, such as drug trafficking and other criminal activities, extortion and taxes, charitable donations and foreign assistance.“The Taliban operates a classic ‘territory controlling’ financial model; in other words, it earns the bulk of its funds from the people and businesses in areas that...
Economykitco.com

Afghanistan's gold stash is out of the Taliban's reach

(Kitco News) Even though the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan was rapid, it is not likely the militants will get their hands on the central bank's $10 billion in assets, including the $1.3 billion in gold reserves. The reason is that most of the $10 billion worth of assets are stored...
U.S. PoliticsUS News and World Report

EU Foreign Chief Calls Fall of Kabul 'Catastrophe'

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union's foreign policy chief on Thursday called the fall of Afghanistan's capital and the resurgence of the Taliban “a catastrophe” and “nightmare” that laid bare a failure of intelligence and trans-Atlantic cooperation. EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell further criticized U.S. President Joe Biden for...
WorldU.S. Department of State

Joint Statement by The NATO Foreign Ministers on Afghanistan

The following is the text of a Joint Statement by The NATO Foreign Ministers on Afghanistan. 1. We, the Foreign Ministers of NATO, met today to discuss the difficult situation in Afghanistan. 2. We are united in our deep concern about the grave events in Afghanistan and call for an...
WorldArkansas Online

Taliban endorse prayers on unity while fears rise

KABUL, Afghanistan -- Reports of targeted killings in areas overrun by the Taliban mounted Friday, fueling fears that the extremists will return Afghanistan to the repressive rule they imposed when they were last in power, even as they urged imams to push a message of unity at weekly prayers. Terrified...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

EU says no recognition of Taliban, no political talks

BRUSSELS, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The European Union has not recognised the Taliban, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday, nor is it holding political talks with the militants, a week after they seized control of Afghanistan. The Taliban completed a lightning takeover of Afghanistan on Sunday,...
Worldconchovalleyhomepage.com

The Latest: Netherlands says first group of Afghans arrives

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The Dutch defense ministry says that the first group of Afghans evacuated from Kabul on Dutch military transport planes has arrived at a barracks in the northern Netherlands that has been transformed into a temporary accommodation center. The ministry said Friday that a group of 28...
Worldwibqam.com

Taliban call on Afghan imams to urge unity at Friday prayers

KABUL (Reuters) – The Taliban urged Afghan imams to try to counter negative reports about the movement and persuade people not to try to flee the country ahead of the first Friday prayers since the dramatic seizure of Kabul on Sunday. In a message on Thursday as disorderly crowds continued...
ProtestsGrand Forks Herald

Taliban urge Afghan unity as protests spread to Kabul

KABUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The Taliban called on Afghanistan's imams to urge unity when they hold their first Friday prayers since the Islamist group seized control of the country, as protests against the takeover spread to more cities on Thursday, including the capital Kabul. Several people were killed when...
Foreign PolicyU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Videoconference with G7 Foreign Ministers and the High Representative of the European Union on Afghanistan

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom and the High Representative of the European Union to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. All leaders underscored the imperative of safe passage for those who wish to leave Afghanistan and the need for an inclusive political resolution that protects the fundamental human rights of all Afghans. The leaders agreed that the international community’s relationship with the Taliban will depend on their actions, not their words. Secretary Blinken, the G7 Foreign Ministers, and the High Representative of the European Union also exchanged views on counterterrorism, humanitarian efforts, and refugee migration, agreeing to remain in close contact on all fronts. Secretary Blinken thanked his counterparts for their steadfast commitment to supporting the Afghan people.
Middle Eastconchovalleyhomepage.com

Report: Taliban killed minorities, fueling Afghans’ fears

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban fighters tortured and killed members of an ethnic minority in Afghanistan after recently overrunning their village, Amnesty International said, fueling fears that they will again impose a brutal rule, even as they urged imams to push a message of unity at the first gathering for Friday prayers since the capital was seized.
WorldPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

The Latest: Friday prayers quiet in Kabul, Taliban unseen

Friday prayers were uneventful in the Afghan capital, with no Taliban gunmen seen guarding the entrances of mosques or enforcing dress code restrictions as they have in the past. Some mosques even saw higher numbers than normal in attendance. The Islamic-fundamentalist Taliban issued guidance to imams around Afghanistan on Thursday,...
Politicssacramentosun.com

NATO chief to convene 'emergency meeting' on Friday

Brussels [Belgium], August 18 (ANI): North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that he has convened an extraordinary virtual meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers on Friday to discuss developments in Afghanistan. "I have convened an extraordinary virtual meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers this Friday 20 August...
PoliticsNew York Post

Americans urged to ‘shelter’ as Taliban move in on Kabul airport

Most US embassy staffers in Afghanistan were awaiting evacuation at Kabul airport Sunday — which was “taking fire” as Taliban forces moved in amid the deteriorating situation, according to reports. “The security situation in Kabul is changing quickly, including at the airport,” the US Embassy in Afghanistan said Sunday. “Where...

Comments / 0

Community Policy