We all remember the ill-fated adaptations of the "Percy Jackson & The Olympians" series, correct? The short-lived franchise, which ended with 2013's "Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters" failed to capture the momentum of all the YA adaptations of the 2010s. However, we're glad to see that one particular member of that memorable cast, Alexandra Daddario, has slowly been making her way to becoming Hollywood's newest it-girl. The New York City native has been making rounds for her acting chops in "The White Lotus," the No. 1 HBO limited series that has just gotten picked up for a second season, per Variety. For this satire drama set on a hotel resort in Hawaii, Daddario took on the role of journalist Rachel, who visits the hotel while on honeymoon with husband Shane, played by actor Jake Lacy.