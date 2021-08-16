Medina County woman meets son for 1st time after putting him up for adoption 33 years ago

(Courtesy of the Pressley and Vossler families)

By Collin Cunningham

(WADSWORTH, Ohio) In an unprecedented and heartwarming story of adoption and return, a Medina County woman who put her son up for adoption over 30 years ago was recently able to reunite with her child.

The Medina Gazette reported on Saturday that 52-year-old Wadsworth resident Melanie Pressley went 33 years without seeing her son, Greg Vossler, before finally being reunited in June. The mother had put him up for adoption in 1988 after giving birth to him at the age of 19 and was only able to find him after performing a 23AndMe DNA test.

(Courtesy of the Pressley Family)

"That's just something you can't prepare for. It was just so surreal and an incredible feeling," Pressley told the paper last week. "At the same time, I had to be hesitant. It could have been a mix up or someone trying to scam me. I went into it cautious but optimistic."

After being put up for adoption, Vossler was eventually picked up by a Stow couple, who sent anonymous correspondence to Pressley soon after, telling her that her son was in good hands.

"There was still always a little bit of that sadness in me on that day. And that's basically the easiest way to describe it,” Pressley told News 5 Cleveland.

The family eventually moved to Winchester, Virginia, which is 307 miles from Vossler's technical hometown of Wadsworth, and is where he resides today.

“Maybe nine or 10 or somewhere around that age range, they shared with me the story that I was adopted and that the woman who gave me up for adoption thought I could have a better life elsewhere," the prodigal son told the station. While Vossler knew he had been adopted, he said he had never taken much interest in tracking down his birth parents.

The first break in the story came in June, when Pressley took the 23AndMe test and found out through the company's online portal that she shared DNA with Vossler and decided to reach out.

“Instantly sent a message, and my first message was ‘I believe we're related,'" Pressley explained. “The next message was ‘I believe I am your birth mother.’ And from there it just blew up.”

After speaking for a while, Vossler and Pressley confirmed that they were related and the son brought his wife, Chelsea, and his two sons on a trek up north to meet his mother for the first time.

(Courtesy of the Vossler Family)

“Everyone's emotional, everyone's shaking hands or hugging," Vossler described their first meeting. "And, you know, ‘Hey, I'm your half brother, your half sister.’ And her oldest sister, who was instrumental in allowing Melanie to have that first picture, came up and grabbed my face. The first time in 33 years that she's seen me,” said Vossler.

The emotional afternoon gave Vossler the opportunity to meet 17 of his extended family members as he spoke to his mother, who has since had other children, for four hours straight.

Pressley made her own pilgrimage this past weekend to Winchester to see the town where her son has made his life for the first time. She was accompanied by her husband Tim, who is not Pressley's birth father.

"I had to do this and give [Pressley] a chance," Vossler added. "Back then, she realized she couldn't give me the life she wanted to. I think about her making that choice at 19 years old. That's huge. Everything has worked out and I thank God for that, blessed beyond belief."